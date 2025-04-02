Tallahassee's Greater Bond neighborhood to see more homes rehabilitated

The Tallahassee CRA will fund up to 25 residential rehabilitations in the Bond neighborhood.

The total amount would be $6.4 Million.

Watch the video above to hear from a long-time Bond neighbor about a positive change she wants to see.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Greater Bond Community could have rehabbed homes in the neighborhood. It's part of a project that neighbors say could bring more positive change.

“Well, it’s changed a lot over the years.”

Nettie Walker-Parramore says she’s lived in the heart of the Bond community for many years. She’s lived there so long, she’s witnessed transformation.

“Definitely houses that need work done on them, fixed up so that people can live in them.”

Now she'll see more of that.

The Greater Bond Neighborhood Association's Neighborhood First plan, adopted in 2018, includes strategies, like promoting financial housing assistance programs and increased homeownership.

The Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency voted to provide $6.4 million to the "Neighborhood First" plan. That includes an initial funding of $500,000, and a commitment for an additional $5.9 million over the next three years.

“I just think it’s going to take us coming together.”

Recently, a $425,000 grant was approved unanimously for the Bond Rehabilitation Program. This money will also be provided by the Tallahassee CRA. It will fund up to 25 residential rehabilitation projects in the Bond neighborhood.

“Through some projects, some of us have gotten that but there’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Neighbors like Nettie Walker-Parramore want additional rehabilitation projects sooner than later.

“That is what they call hope, it hasn’t happened yet, but it’s going to happen.”

