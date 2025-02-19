TPD: Shots fired near Tallahassee State College, no injuries reported

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee Police Department and Tallahassee State College Police are investigating a shooting incident that started off-campus near Pensacola Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A university spokesperson says multiple shots were fired near the History and Social Sciences (HSS) building. Police say the suspect or suspects then fled in a red vehicle.

No further details about the car are available at this moment. No injuries have been reported.

TSC campus was not placed on a lockdown, but an alert was sent to all students, faculty, staff, and visitors to avoid the area until the investigation was complete.

TSC says the all clear was given around 11:30 a.m., saying, “The situation near Pensacola Street has been resolved. There is no longer a threat to the campus.”

TSC Police ask that any suspicious activity be reported to at (850) 201-6100.

