Second Harvest of the Big Bend faces impacts from federal funding cuts

Second Harvest of the Big Bend said their local fresh produce supply will be impacted by federal cuts beginning September 1st.

Cost-cutting measures have impacted the LFPA program which gives them $250,000 a month to buy fresh food.

Continuing to address food insecurity while navigating federal cost-cutting efforts, that's the situation Second Harvest of the Big Bend

Second Harvest said funding cuts will impact their current operation. We're finding out what impacts we could see at the local level, how Second Harvest are finding ways to work around these cuts, and why the continuation of their work is so important.

The daily rhythm and routine of Second Harvest of the Big Bend continuing as they work around federal funding cuts from the White House.

"Immediately our partners will see less fresh food available on that menu of items available to them," said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Ellsworth said that's because the Local Food Purchase Agreements (LFPA) program has been cut. Right now, that funding allows for $250,000 a month of fresh food to be purchased, adding that funding will run out on September 1.

"A lot of it is us playing with our budget," said Elsworth. "So if this funding goes away, what alternatives do we have, and if that funding goes away, what alternatives do we have.

Those alternatives include looking at different sources funding passed by Congress and to the state for help.

"We're also seeing really exciting bills being proposed by Senate leadership and that will be helping us with various feeding programs allowing us to purchase directly from local growers and then bring that food to local families," said Ellsworth.

That includes bills like SB 110, the Rural Renaissance Bill, supporting local agriculture.

"We're confident will help lessen the impact that we've seen at the federal level," said Ellsworth.

Second Harvest distributes fresh produce and food to over 120 partner agencies, at places like Good News Outreach in Northwest Tallahassee.

"This area is below the poverty line, it's Frenchtown, we're busy," said Malik Ready, Food Program Coordinator at Good News Outreach.

They serve over 1000 people a month with a range of donations including those from Second Harvest.

"We are basically run of donations, so if we run out of donations, we run out of food," said Ready. "So the volunteers are important, the donations are important, everything is essential to make this a well oiled machined."

While Second Harvest said there are a lot of unknowns right now, they are committed to ensuring their vision of a hunger-free Big Bend.

"With the support of our community, like we've done in the past," said Ellsworth. "We'll find a way for no family to be left behind, to make sure no family is left without food. We have complete trust in our state and our local community to make sure families aren't left behind."

Second Harvest of the Big Bend said we'll know more about state initiatives and funding that will help their efforts at the end of the 60-day session which ends on May 4th. They also said they're grateful for our community stepping up to help.

