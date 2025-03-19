UPDATE: Jake Gather neighbors to try and move the needle on water control

Jake Gaither neighbors held a sit-down Tuesday with their Leon County Commissioner and City of Tallahassee Commissioner.

The report concluded each option would cost millions of dollars but would offer only small relief.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Neighbors in Jake Gaither officially had a sit-down with city and county leaders on the flood control issue in their community.

This is how some parts of the area look. Sitting rainwater overflowing the road, causing it to be blocked off. Last April, flash flooding caused cars to be submerged under water.

Tuesday, Jake Gaither neighbors talked with County Commissioner Bill Proctor and City Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox.

Commissioner Proctor says the neighborhood may need corrective engineering. He says county leaders are willing to work with the City of Tallahassee on that. Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox, though, says the city still stands by the initial report released during January's City Retreat.

The report basically stated that there were three options looked at by city engineers to mitigate flooding in neighborhood. Those options would cost over $3 million dollars but would only offer small relief of the problem.

Neighbors told me Tuesday more can be done.

"Let me make a correction. We never came down here to talk about flooding, that's what the city wanted to talk about, and the study talked about. We talked about water control the entire time," neighbor Vandon Jones told me. "This system can be fixed, it has to be fixed."

Neighbors hope this official meeting sparks change. They say they know the rainy season is right around the corner. In Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.