SEE WHY: Kearney Center will begin charging some clients starting this May

Effective May 1st, the Kearney Center will charge some local clients and increase the rate for out-of-county clients.

The center says local clients who have been there for more than six months and either don't use the resources or are self-sustainable will have to pay 30% of their verified income to continue sheltering there.

Out-of-county clients will have to pay $154 per week.

Watch the video to learn the center's goals and why some clients believe the changes are unfair.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Starting May 1st, many of the clients at the Kearney Center will have to pay a new or increased rate to stay here. I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood, diving into what the center’s goals are behind this shift in operations and why clients say they feel it’s unfair.

Client - “It’s not fair because how are you going to get money from people that don’t have money?”

A client at the Kearney Center with a notice in his hand that reads in part, ‘Effective May 1st, we will begin charging clients who have exhausted their 90-day Emergency Shelter benefits.’

It’s a decision that was finalized during the center’s board meeting Thursday, as they expect the housing crisis and homeless population to get worse.

Sonya Wilson, CEO of Kearney Center - “We're not putting this in place to be mean or ugly, we are a nonprofit and we've got to make sure that we’re empowering and not enabling.”

CEO Sonya Wilson says those who received a letter are clients who have stayed here for more than six months..

Wilson - “..That have not utilized their services, or maybe they have utilized the services but they're refusing housing, or they're not even looking at housing.”

In less than a week, those clients will have to start paying 30% of their verified income to the center or face a $154 weekly fee. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to continue sheltering here.

Client - “So what am I supposed to do? If I don’t have any income, I’m disabled, and I’m trying to do better for myself, and I’m looking for a little help. Only thing I get is food stamps, that’s it.”

Wilson - “If they have extenuating circumstances, we are definitely managing each person, case to case.”

Wilson explains there’s grace for those who just started a job or are in the process of receiving SSI, to allow them time to rack up money before having to pay the fees.

Clients with substance abuse issues who are complying with rehabilitation in order to later take part in workforce training and housing searches will also have some extra time.

Of about 240 current clients, 120 have exceeded a six-month stay.

Former Client - “So much people who messed it up for the newcomers and the people that really deserve help— they messed it up.”

There are also about 19 out-of-county clients, who will also be subject to new rate increases: from $60 a week to $154 a week.

Wilson - “Our services that we provide here are for our Big Bend area. We can't afford, because our inventory is so low, to have people coming from outside of our community taking over our services and utilizing those and getting housing when we have people here in Leon County needing that limited inventory, well within the Big Bend.”

To accommodate the anticipated influx of new clients, Wilson says they are increasing capacity and have bunk beds on order.

In Southwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

