PREVIEW: The Junior League of Tallahassee and Second Harvest of the Big Bend will partner for "Big Bend Bites"

1 in 5 children in Leon County don't know where their next meal is coming from.

To help fight against food insecurity Junior League and Second Harvest will be partnering to feed over 1,000 families.

Spring break is coming up for many families in our area.

But that means children won't be able to rely on their school for meals during the day.

To make sure those kids are fed, the Junior League of Tallahassee and Second Harvest of the Big Bend have organized a food distribution called Big Bend Bites.

Volunteers helped gather the food for that distribution Thursday.

“This year we will be serving 1,300 families which equates to 109,200 meals for spring break. Unfortunately, here in Leon County, one in five children don’t know where their next meal is coming from, so as you can imagine, spring break becomes a very stressful time for families. So we try to bridge that gap,” says Big Bend Bites Chair Lisa Lohman.

This distribution is happening this Saturday at Governor's Square Mall near the Sears parking lot.

It starts at 8 a.m.

