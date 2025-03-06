NEW: Restaurant opens in Railroad Square despite uncertain future

Railroad Square has dealt with some uncertainty

Two brothers decided to open a new burger restaurant, Trapboy, in the art district.

Watch the video above to hear from the two owners and see how a Trapboy burger is made.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

A new and affordable small business restaurant is open in Railroad Square.

“Railroad art district needs to stay, so as we’re striving business owners, we wanted to implement longevity in Railroad Square.”

I’m Terry Gilliam your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

Railroad Square has dealt with some uncertainty, but that’s not stopping neighbors from setting up shop right here in the district.

“It actually inspired us to open right here.”

Jullion Griffin and Co-Owner Chandler Griffin know about Railroad Square’s history of giving entrepreneurs opportunities.

We've been covering the situation with Railroad Square for quite some time. Some of the buildings were heavily damaged by last May's tornadoes. Now, a chunk of the property may be sold off.

Earlier this year, the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency said they're willing to explore a public-private partnership that would keep the Square open.

The Griffin brothers decided to open a new burger restaurant in the art district, even with Railroad Square’s uncertain future.

“We wanted to make something that tasted good and was affordable.”

So Trapboy Burger was born. It opened on February 14th.

I spoke with Co-owner, Chandler Griffin, about opening Trapboy Burger with the possibly of a new landlord coming in at any time.

"It's just the world of business, there's always things that are bought and sold here in Tallahassee. It didn't stop us from taking those steps forward. You have to take opportunities where they are, so we wanted to prove value to the surrounding community."

The burger spot is open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to midnight on the weekends.

“Us being able to start these businesses and have them thrive, it just shows people there’s more out here.”

Owners tell me their next step is to employ college students to help with the operation, creating jobs on the Southside. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

