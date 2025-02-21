First ever DJ Demp Day gives back to Southwest Tallahassee community

Walmart was one of the businesses on site giving out clothing, toys and home items.

To mark the day this year, the Demp Foundation and community partners joined together for a day of giving and community resources.

Watch the video above to see the scenery and hear from DJ Demp.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Using his special day to take care of others.

I'm your Southwest Tallahassee neighborhood reporter Terry Gilliam at Florida Sun Estates where the Demp Foundation's day of giving is underway.

Last February Leon County leaders dedicated February 20th as DJ Demp day.

To mark the day this year, the Demp Foundation and community partners joined together for a day of giving and community resources.

The event kicked off at 3 p.m. at the Florida Sun Estates community on Roberts Avenue.

I spoke with DJ Demp about the importance of giving back in this way.

“We’re just out here man; I wanted to have a day of giving back. These community partners are donating their time to come out spread awareness and be able to give back to the community. That’s what it’s all about, to be able to take away as much as they can.”

Walmart was one of the businesses on site giving out clothing, toys and home items.

There's also free heart and health screenings.

