EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Inside Florida A&M's 'Beyond Black Beauty' exhibit

ABC27 got an exclusive first look at FAMU's "Beyond Black Beauty" collection.

It's a three-level experience highlighting the evolution, resistance, and celebration of Black history over the past decades.

Watch the video above to hear how this idea came about and what neighbors can expect.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's not February, but Florida A&M University is celebrating Black history with an new exhibit. It's been in the works for a while. I got to preview what's about to be shown to neighbors living in the Capitol City

Florida A&M University is going "Beyond Black Beauty".

"It isn't black history month, but this is an opportunity to expose everyone to the culture that we have at Florida A&M."

Dr. Timothy A. Barber is Director of Museum Operations at FAMU. He, along with Humanities Program Manager Barbara Twyman and others, is spearheading an experience.

ABC27 got an exclusive first look at FAMU's "Beyond Black Beauty" collection. It's a three-level experience highlighting the evolution, resistance, and celebration of Black history going back decades. It's located at the Meek-Eaton Black Archives Research Center.

"This is important that we continue no matter what we're going through, to persevere through every stress, every situation, every up and down, just to celebrate what it means to be here in America as Black People."

The two-year process of setting up the exhibit started in partnership with the Mielle haircare brand.

"We talked to them about what the exhibit would be, and they felt that it was impactful and powerful, and they came on as a partner."

The exhibit opens to the public this Saturday, April 12th, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

FAMU will host "Beyond Black Beauty" for a year. The university says it's a great way to show that it's a keeper of Black History, including material on prominent African American women figures.

"I'm just excited about the partnerships that we've been able to forge and the exposure!"

Admission is free on Saturday. The university encourages neighbors to reserve a spot through Eventbrite to ensure they get the full experience.