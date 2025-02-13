Jake Gaither neighbors want answers for water control issues

A report from the city of Tallahassee says there may not be any options to stop flooding that's been happening in Jake Gaither.

Last April, stormwater flooded streets, sidewalks, and driveways, causing a major concern to the people living there.

Watch the video above to hear from city commissioners and neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's a story I've been covering over the past year. Stormwater control issues in the Jake Gaither neighborhood.

Some neighbors have made appointments with Leon County and City of Tallahassee commissioners to see about anything new solutions for the problem.

"To say that we can't do anything about it, that's not an answer."

Vandon Jones is one of many neighbors in Jake Gaither. That was his response to the city of Tallahassee's recent report regarding the water control in the neighborhood.

Last April, Tallahassee saw flash flooding and heavy rain water flooded streets, sidewalks, and driveways, bringing major concern to the people living there. Community members say this has been happening for a while.

Recently, a report from the city of Tallahassee says there may not be any options to stop flooding that's been happening in Jake Gaither.

Following concerns from people like Vandon, the city brought in engineering consultants. They looked at ways to help minimize the flood issues. That was on top of the $14 million dollars documents show the city had already spent in this neighborhood.

The documents showed three different possible options, but the city found that none would be efficient to fix the issue.

City Commission Diane Williams-Cox says their hands are tied.

"Until a such time that something changes. We're where we are based on the information we received from several experts. Unfortunately, we're at a point where we've done what we can do."

Neighbors like Vandon have now met with the county about potential solutions this go round. He proposes dredging out the ditches, widening the ditches, and added gates on certain roads.

"I know that we can do something about it but do want to do anything about it."

That meeting between Jake Gaither neighbors and city and county commissioners is set to take place early next week.

I've spoken to both city commissioners and neighbors. The city says they're open to meeting with the community, and neighbors tell me they hope better answers come in the future. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

