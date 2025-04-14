LCSO: Gymnastics coach arrested for sexual assault of a minor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County deputies have arrested a gymnastics coach in connection to an investigation that involved a child.

According to the Leon County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Taniya "Ty" Colson is charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation. The news release from the sheriff's office states Colson was arrested Monday.

Deputies say their investigation showed Colson engaged in an inappropriate and unlawful relationship with a minor over a long period of time.

Deputies are asking the public to contact them with any information at (850) 606-3300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to (850) 574-TIPS.

