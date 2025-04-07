Southwest Tallahassee housing project has one less hurdle to overcome

Phase three of the Columbia Gardens apartments received a $1 million commitment from the Leon County Commissioners.

The project is a mixed-income senior facility.

Watch the video above to hear details about the project .

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Affordable housing is a major focal point in the Big Bend and beyond. One housing project in Southwest Tallahassee that's been in the works for some time finally saw some funding that would help with the plan. I got to see what's coming to one neighborhood that needs it the most.

A housing project in the heart of Southwest Tallahassee is finally getting the ball rolling for its final stage.

"We're real hopeful about finally getting to do a senior project. The next phase of Columbia Gardens."

Tawana Thompson is the Director of Development at the Tallahassee Housing Authority. She tells me what's been top of her mind since the old Orange Avenue apartments became the Columbia Gardens apartments.

"Phase three was really the first focus. It was the first application we've submitted to Florida Housing."

Phase three of the Columbia Gardens apartments is a senior facility. It will consist of 90 mixed-income affordable units for ages 62 and older.

After many bumps in the road, the Tallahassee Housing Authority finally checked off a win.

Recently, Leon County Board of Commissioners voted to commit $1 million to Phase Three.

"Everybody understands the need for affordable housing in Tallahassee, and affordable housing for seniors is really critical."

A critical need that County Commissioners made sure to lend a helping hand to. Just last month, I asked Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban why housing is a key focal point.

"Affordable housing a major challenge not only here in Leon County, but all over the State of Florida."

So far, phases One and Two are fully leased. Phase Three is still in the works.

"Let me tell you, doing nothing is not an option. We're going to get it done

The Tallahassee Housing Authority tells me the commitment from the County Board of Commissioners is one less hurdle they have to go through to get the project done.