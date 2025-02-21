Fights under investigation in Leon and Gadsden County schools

An altercation broke out at a boys' basketball game at Nims Middle School Wednesday that resulted in one student being arrested.

A video of a brawl at Gadsden County High Thursday circulated around social media, leading the district to open an investigation.

Watch now to see what may come next for the students involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The last 24 hours have been met with violence within schools in Leon and Gadsden counties.

Those incidents have sparked concern across social media.

A student at Nims Middle was arrested Wednesday night on battery charges.

It all stems from what happened after a basketball game with Cobb Middle School.

According to the school resource deputy at Nims, a 15-year-old Nims student on the team struck the Cobb head coach in the face — initiating a rush to break up the fight.

According to the deputy, the Nims student says he felt verbally threatened by the coach throughout the game.

The SRD called backup to the scene and Tallahassee Police Department responded.

On Thursday afternoon, video surfaced on social media of what appeared to be a large fight inside Gadsden County High School.

The school posted a statement on social media saying, "The Gadsden County School District is aware of the video showing a brawl at Gadsden County High School. This behavior will not be tolerated, and disciplinary action will be taken in strict accordance with the Code of Conduct."

As for what's next in Gadsden County — the district says its cooperating with the sheriff's office.

As for the Nims Middle School student, according to the LCS student code of conduct, fighting could result in up to 10 days suspension. Aggravated battery could result in expulsion.

