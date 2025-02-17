Food inflation affects free food resources like distributions, pantries

Local resource hotline 211 Big Bend says inflated food prices in grocery stores has increased the amount of neighbors looking for free food distributions and pantries.

Food prices will spike across the board in 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts.

According to Second Harvest of the Big Bend, there are 40 food resources here in Leon County like distributions and pantries, but they're not immune to rising food prices.

Learning how inflated food prices in stores affect the resources that try to get neighbors the food they need for free.

Eggs are getting all the attention thanks to a bird flu outbreak — the USDA says egg prices will increase by about 20 percent.

For most other foods, the USDA says to expect about a 2-5% percent increase.

It will affect your wallet, and Mason Sapp of 211 Big Bend says it has also affected the amount of people in need of local food distributions and pantries.

Sapp takes calls to point neighbors to the resources they can use.

He says he's noticed more and more calls about the nearest food resource.

"When we notice an uptick in calls, we usually say something about it," said Sapp. "We try to make sure we have enough care, enough information during those calls, because yes it is one of the top calls we get."

If you're someone in need of a food resource due to inflated costs, use the Second Harvest of the Big Bend map to find the nearest to you — as well as their schedule for distributions.

211 Big Bend also says it provides free rides for neighbors to their nearest food distribution if transportation is an issue.

