Closing the gap on pharmacy deserts and helping future pharmacists

The Optum Rx scholarship is given to 17 FAMU pharmacy students.

Applicants are to submit a 500-word essay on their experience with health disparities, along with other topics.

"It's really assisting them with the overall health and wellness of our community."

Now, I'm taking an in-depth look at how a scholarship could change the lives of pharmacy students and address the pharmacy shortage.

"In our surrounding areas, there are some pharmacy deserts, especially on the Southside."

Dr. Darice Richard-Mitchell is an instructor at Florida A&M College of Pharmacy. She tells me it's no secret that some communities lack pharmacists and pharmacies.

"It's our duty to engage with the underserved and be the healthcare providers in these pharmacy deserts."

For a general idea of the health disparities in the U.S. according to United Health Group, 1 in 3 neighborhoods are deemed pharmacy deserts.

That means in low-income areas with low vehicle ownership, the average distance is 1 mile to the nearest pharmacy. It's a problem that the Optum RX scholarship could fix.

"This is designed to help address the ongoing pharmacist shortages in the marketplace."

Corey Coleman is Vice President of Health Equity Business Enablement at United Health Group.

"For students who are interested in pursuing a career as a pharmacist, I think this helps to incentivize the attention around this particular field."

The deadline to apply this year is April 25. Both FAMU and United Health Group say they hope this opportunity is a pipeline for those to go and help the neighborhoods that need them the most.

"I try to teach our learners that take every opportunity as an opportunity to learn. Get involved with the common as well because as a community servant, you can always be an excellent healthcare provider."

Those with FAMU and United Health Group say this opportunity can also increase diverse representation in the pharmacy field. In Southwest Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.