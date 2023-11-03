1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Traffic
Video
Latest Video
Watch ABC 27 News
Watch Breaking News Live
Contests
Station Info
Apps
Contact Us
ABC 27 News Staff
Advertise with Us
Employment
Submit a News Tip
In Your Neighborhood
National News
Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Inside Seminole Football
Inside Seminole Basketball
Community
Our Town
Entertainment
TV Guide
Lifestyle
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
In Your Neighborhood
Local News
Florida
Local News
Georgia
Local News
National
Local News
Quick links...
In Your Neighborhood
Florida
Georgia
National
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Northwest Tallahassee
Northwest Tallahassee
Local Tallahassee organization is working to help children this Christmas
Maya Sargent
7:32 AM, Nov 03, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Leon County welcomes families home with home replacement program
Stefan Roberts
6:07 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Northwest Tallahassee organization asks for help before Thanksgiving
Maya Sargent
7:29 AM, Nov 02, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Unsheltered population increases, resources they need and how to help
Maya Sargent
7:03 AM, Nov 01, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
One family providing Halloween entertainment for Northwest Tallahassee
Maya Sargent
2:15 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Leon County tracks higher for people hospitalized with lupus.
Maya Sargent
7:33 AM, Oct 30, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Reverend Al Sharpton makes appearance in Tallahassee
Terry Gilliam Jr.
8:27 PM, Oct 29, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Northwest Tallahassee school uses pumpkins to promote literacy
Maya Sargent
6:04 PM, Oct 26, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Organizations offer resources to help fight food insecurity
Maya Sargent
9:26 AM, Oct 26, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
City construction regresses Frenchtown farmers market
Maya Sargent
11:54 AM, Oct 25, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Apprenticeship for High School juniors and Seniors
Maya Sargent
5:56 AM, Oct 24, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Law enforcement confirms they have seen crime increase on North Monroe
Maya Sargent
6:12 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Inflation driving up costs of holiday meals
Maya Sargent
5:37 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
TPD officer shot in the line of duty heads home to continue recovery
Channing Frampton
4:18 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee approves $125,000 to fund Tallahassee Urban League, prevent violence
Maya Sargent
6:17 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
"We love serving" New Midtown Market designed to benefit entrepreneurs
Maya Sargent
5:27 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
PHOTOS: TPD officer in physical rehabilitation after he was shot in Sept.
Channing Frampton
3:17 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Three people hurt, TPD investigating early-morning shooting on Ocala Road
WTXL Digital Staff
1:38 PM, Oct 16, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Kids Literacy Fest looks to improve child reading
Terry Gilliam Jr.
8:30 PM, Oct 14, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Talquin energy experts offer advice on how to save money
Maya Sargent
5:56 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Connect with Maya Sargent, your neighborhood reporter for Northwest Tallahassee
Maya Sargent
5:00 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Permanent food pantry opens for Riley Elementary students
Maya Sargent
6:14 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Finding light in the shades of tragedy: Family gives back to community
Maya Sargent
5:45 PM, Oct 09, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Curls for Queens provides free hair care for NW Tallahassee students
Maya Sargent
4:17 PM, Oct 08, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Godby girls' basketball fundraiser reaches community through gospel music
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:31 PM, Oct 07, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Friday foot chase leads Tallahassee Police to 18-year-old murder suspect
Channing Frampton
11:01 AM, Oct 07, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
NW Tallahassee school holds career day, invites ABC 27's Maya Sargent to visit
Maya Sargent
5:50 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Mission San Luis promotes healthy pet ownership
Maya Sargent
5:49 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Godby girls basketball brunch set to bring hope
Terry Gilliam Jr.
5:42 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Florida leads the nation with banned books
Maya Sargent
6:17 PM, Oct 05, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Locals weigh in on North Monroe Street
Maya Sargent
6:42 PM, Oct 03, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Inflation forcing Tallahassee families to give up pets
Maya Sargent
6:05 PM, Oct 02, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Lake Jackson experiencing another dry down; here's why
Maya Sargent
6:10 PM, Sep 29, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Organization offering free breast screenings Northwest Tallahassee
Maya Sargent
6:21 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee one step closer to beautifying part of North Monroe Corridor
Maya Sargent
6:17 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
"Definitely concerning" - Gunfire wakes Northwest Tallahassee neighbors
Kandace Blake
4:49 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Northwest Tallahassee
Tallahassee police make a third arrest in connection to TPD officer shooting
WTXL Digital Staff
8:38 AM, Sep 25, 2023
Homepage
UPDATE: TPD arrests 17 year old following deadly shooting
WTXL Digital Staff
9:55 AM, Sep 12, 2023
Homepage
Tallahassee Police investigating deadly shooting in Northwest Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
6:22 PM, Sep 11, 2023
Homepage
Tallahassee neighborhood experiences tragedy just steps from Rec Center
Terry Gilliam Jr.
7:03 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Homepage
NEW STATS: TPD responds to 89 crashes involving pedestrians in 2023
Channing Frampton
5:10 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Homepage
Two teenagers shot, killed 1,000 feet from a Tallahassee school
Channing Frampton
1:16 PM, Aug 23, 2023
Apps
ABC 27 Streaming