TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently on the scene of an armed suicidal subject.

The incident is in the 1300 block of Raa Avenue.

According to TPD, all southbound traffic on Old Bainbridge Road from Yapoun Avenue to Raa Ave is being rerouted.

TPD are advising motorists to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.