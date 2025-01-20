Multi-million public investments taking place on North Monroe: new sidewalks, medians, and greenways

North Monroe is undergoing major safety and aesthetic improvements following nearly $31 million dollars in public investments from Florida Department of Transportation and Blueprint.

These include new sidewalks, new medians, and a 5-mile greenway. The first phase of the Lake Jackson greenway is expected to be completed in January 2025.

Watch the video to find out what changes you can expect to see along the number one gateway into Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Multi-million dollars worth of improvements coming right here to North Monroe and Northwest Tallahassee. There are many ongoing projects you might have noticed or will start soon, and that's making this corridor safer and more appealing continues to be a top priority. We're looking into changes you can expect to see and how local businesses are reacting.

Improvements are underway for the number one gateway into Tallahassee

$31 million dollars of public funding from Florida Department of Transportation and Blueprint is being invested into different projects along North Monroe for safety and aesthetic improvements.

"What can we do to make North Monroe safer and what can we do to make it more enjoyable for people to use," said Leon County Commissioner, Rick Minor.

Minor said these features will include new sidewalks from John Knox Rd to Lakeshore Drive, new medians, a resurfacing of North Monroe, and a 5-mile greenway from Lake Ella to the Lake Jackson Archeological Mound.

Public investment, Minor said, the business community has backed up.

"One of the best things about working on the North Monroe corridor is to see the public investment and the private investment kind of building on top of each other," said Minor.

That includes the Florida Dental Association.

What does that mean for you as a business leader here to see that investment coming to the area?

"It makes me feel like we made a good decision to purchase this building on North Monroe," said Drew Eason, CEO of the Florida Dental Association. "You always take a gamble when you move to an area that's sort of up and coming and I feel like we've [made] a good choice here."

Walmart has recently had its own long list of new features and renovations.

"Definitely a refreshing feeling to understand that we're all aligned to making sure we make the proper community impacts to take care of all our citizens within this vicinity," said Christy Martin-Lane, Digital Operations Lead for Market 97.

Confidence in North Monroe Minor hopes to sustain.

"They're having faith in North Monroe," said Minor, "and we're following up and backing that up by having the public investment and so it builds upon each other to make North Monroe something that we can all be proud of."

Commissioner Minor said in May, he will start to work again with the Capital Region Transportation Planning Agency to reapply for a grant we told you about last year. That would bring about $21 million dollars federal down for safety improvements for the North Monroe Corridor. We'll of course be keeping you up to date on that application process.

