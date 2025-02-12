Rezoning proposal for Riley Elementary, how changes will affect current students

A rezoning proposal is being considered by Leon County Schools for Riley Elementary.

This is to deal with overcapacity at the school and to bring their Pre-K program back on-site

Students in the affected area will be moved from Riley to Astoria Park, Ft. Braden, and Sabal Palm.

Watch the video to find out more about the anticipated changes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some big changes are on the horizon for Riley to deal with overcapacity and to bring their Pre-K program back on-site. They are currently the only elementary school not having their pre-K students learning on site here.

Leon County Schools is proposing a rezoning for Riley. We're taking a look at what this means for current students here and why this decision is being considered.

Riley Elementary students could soon see some changes, with some students being rezoned to other neighborhood schools.

MAURICE STOKES - PRINCIPAL - RILEY ELEMENTARY SOT: "As educators, we are always trying to give our very best and do what's best for kids," said Principal Maurice Stokes of Riley Elementary. "Making those necessary changes so we can see the long-term systematic growth that we believe is necessary for children."

Students would be moved from Riley to Astoria Park, Sabal Palm, and Fort Braden, depending on their proximity to these schools.

"It's our job, it's our responsibility to use taxpayer dollars judicially and ensure if we have empty seats, instead of building a new school, we're filling the seats that have already been paid for," said Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

The decision came from the school board to deal with overcrowding at Riley Elementary whose capacity is currently 102%. This compares to 65% at Sabal Palm, 76% at Astoria Park, and 82% at Fort Braden.

When was the last time this happened?

"Well this is my 8th year as Superintendent and this is the first time we've had a conversation about rezoning but this won't be the last," said Hanna.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna mentioned Rickards High School as an example of schools they'll possibly be looking at in the future - their capacity is 100%.

However, Hanna said students can still stay at Riley if they want to.

"If parents would like their students to stay Riley, we're going to give them that option as well, they would just have to provide transportation like they do for school choice," said Hanna.

This current rezoning would also allow Riley to bring their Pre-K program back on-site. Pre-K students currently attend Leonard which is about 4.8 miles away.

What is the benefit of having that pre-K on site so kids can transition from pre-K to kindergarten in the same space?

Well first of all it's beneficial for parents because they would then be dropping their kids off in one location vs having to visit multiple schools

How do you think it's going to change education here at Riley?

"I think that the kids will then be able to be stronger kindergarten students, first, second, so on," said Stokes. "I believe setting that stage and getting that foundation, that solid foundation, will help them throughout their education experience."

Beyond providing pre-K, educators said some children who currently attend Riley live closer to other elementary schools.

"It’s about convenience, proximity," said Dr. Marcus Nicolas, School Board Member of District 5, which includes Riley. "There are some students that currently live closer to Astoria Park than Riley so when you talk about convenience for parents, that is really important."

Hanna said they will be hosting community conversations to help facilitate this process.

"We're going to make sure we do it in a very methodical and thoughtful way to eliminate the impact as much as possible on our students and parents," said Hanna.

ABC 27 was told the final decision to approve the rezoning will be discussed at a school board meeting at a later date, however, Hanna said is expecting the rezoning to pass. Therefore, they are looking at how best to facilitate this process, that's with public meetings at these locations on the following dates and times:

