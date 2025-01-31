TPD: Two teens arrested, charged with murder for deadly Tuesday shooting

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department arrests two teens in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday.

TPD says on January 28th just before 7:15 a.m., officers responded to Meriadoc Road in reference to a deceased subject lying in the roadway.

TPD says Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were called to the scene. Through their investigation, they found probable cause for the arrests of 17-year-old Thailan Williams and 19-year-old Deshan Jones.

Detectives say just before 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, the victim drove Williams and Jones to the 1800 block of Meriadoc Drive. After getting out of the car, TPD says the victim was shot without any apparent precipitating altercation or provocation.

TPD says following the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s car, with Jones driving.

The report says later that morning, just after 3:00 a.m., a Florida Highway Patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle for a moving violation near the Leon-Jefferson County Line. The driver fled the traffic stop and ultimately crashed the car near the Jefferson County Courthouse.

According to the report, Williams and Jones fled the crash scene on foot.

Both suspects were arrested Thursday, January 30th near the 4100 block of Jackson Bluff Road. They were taken into custody without further incident.

Both Williams and Jones face charges including; Homicide -1st Degree Murder and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

