College students clean up Frenchtown on MLK Day in partnership with Tallahassee Urban League

The Tallahassee Urban League's 7th Annual MLK Service Day took place Monday in Northwest Tallahassee with about 200 college students.

Student interns at the Urban League say they're trying to improve the Urban League's visibility among students.

Watch to hear from students about how they will work to improve that awareness.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Devoting time on MLK Day to clean up in this historically black community.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

Following Tallahassee's college students on a service day in Frenchtown and learning how this could continue past the holiday.

For the seventh year, the Tallahassee Urban League held an MLK service day in Frenchtown.

"We want to do everything we can to bring about a transformation to our neighbors."

And the majority of hands working on that transformation — about 200 of Tallahassee's college students.

"I actually used to live right down the street on Gibbs Dr., walking distance from here. And there is a great need for cleaning up and making sure that dignity is returned to neighborhoods like this."

Chaudia Adams is a FAMU social work student and an intern at the Urban League.

She says the turnout for Monday's service day was much better than expected.

It's great for one day, but she hopes to improve the Urban League's social media presence to connect with students where they tend to live.

"We need to increase visibility here at the Urban League. We have a great bunch of resources, but people don't know about them because the channels to actually view them are kind of outdated."

Adams is talking about resources like housing rehabilitation, healthcare navigation, and a food pantry.

Students made their way through several streets in Frenchtown, picking up trash, and spreading word of what the Urban League offers.

"Dr. King really preached about community and coming together as one."

Lindsey Larose is also an intern with the Urban League.

Her goal on Monday — "Being an example for my fellow peers to really come out and volunteer, and just explain, that it really is needed to help out and support one another.

Larose says she sent the call out to every student in her network in the lead-up to the event.

Looking to get them involved past just Monday.

I'm demanding them to come out and support us. I think it's going to go great. It'll improve overall, not just 2025 but the rest of the years to come."

The Urban League says forming chapters on college campuses would be a great step in keeping students engaged with its resources and service opportunities.

It's a partnership they hope to establish in the near future.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

