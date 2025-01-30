Riley Elementary students receive free books thanks to annual book campaign

TALLAHASSEE, FL — ABC 27 and Scripps Howard Fund held their annual "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign this week at John G. Riley Elementary.

Thanks to the campaign, over 600 students were able to take home four free books. This was ABC 27 and Scripps Howard Fund's sixth free book fair with the school.

The campaign partners with Title I schools to reach underserved and vulnerable children. This drive is part of our commitment to help improve literacy in local schools.

Scripps Howard Fund's goal is to give each student 10 age-appropriate books per year to help build home libraries filled with books of their choosing.

Scripps Howard Fund has been able to give out 1 million books and counting. If you would like to donate to the fund clickhere.