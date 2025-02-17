Community celebrates SAIL High School's 50th Anniversary

The 'School for Arts and Innovative Learning,' also known as SAIL, was founded in 1975.

The Leon County School Board placed a commemorative plaque at the school's former campus as part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations.

Watch the video to hear from alumni as they reflect on the impact SAIL has had on their lives.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Celebrating 50 years of SAIL High School and setting it all in stone. I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood. Former and current staff and students capped off a commemorative weekend for the School for Arts and Innovative Learning.. right where it all started.

Willie Gaines, SAIL Alumnus - “50 years. Oh, that's awesome. That's awesome.”

SAIL High School, dedicated to applied individualized learning, was founded here at 725 N Macomb St in 1975.. a few years after desegregation shut down the original Lincoln High School.

Jena Diaz, SAIL Alumna - “The things that normally would make you weird, would make you the outcast would make you just different from everybody else— once I got here, those things were actually celebrated.”

Gaines - “The teachers learned who I was and they ushered me towards that, and I graduated from high school, you know?”

Willie Gaines — one of 13 people from SAIL's graduating class of 1983.

He joined dozens of other alumni, students and staff to celebrate half a century of education that changed their lives.

Gaines - “This was a lifesaver. They allowed me to be who I am. It was surreal.”

Sierra Service, SAIL Alumna - “I feel really emotional. Honestly, it's a beautiful thing. I loved my high school so much that I wanted to come back and teach here.”

Sunday’s commemoration called for a picnic at the sacred grounds of the original campus, which was demolished after SAIL moved to its new location on Jackson Bluff Road.

Diaz - “It's emotional because seeing something gone that was so significant.. it's very hard..”

Now keeping its memory alive is a plaque the Leon County School Board built using bricks from the old building.

Gaines - “To me, that's amazing. That's amazing that I'm part of something that's being honored.”

A reminder to current and future generations that everyone can learn..

And SAIL has fostered an environment for that since back in its early days under former Principal Rosanne Wood..

Rosanne Wood, Leon County School Board Member and Former SAIL High School Principal - “Kids feel they're so lucky they graduated from here, and I'm so lucky that I got to serve here.”

..And for years to come, under its principal today.

Dr. Rhonda Flanagan, SAIL Principal - “SAIL yesterday, SAIL today, SAIL forever. That's how I feel about SAIL.”

The money raised throughout the 3-day celebration will help fund things like scholarships, teacher certifications and school events.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

