Non-profit takes services on the road to help formerly incarcerated people reintegrate back into society

Behavior Incorporated is launching a new mobile van to take their counseling services on the road, and across the state of Florida.

The non-profit's goal is to reduce recidivism and support people who have been released from incarceration.

Watch the video to hear how they have helped people reintegrate back into society and to find out more about their roll-out plans.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An expansion of services to help people who have been recently released from incarceration.

One organization here is launching a mobile unit, allowing them to take their counseling services on the road.

November 14 2007 holds a lot of significance for Sharon Giles — it's the day she was released from prison.

"Feeling free, feeling having my life back again," said Giles.

However, Giles said that the feeling of freedom didn't come without fear.

"Where I was going to live, where I was going to lay out, and finding a job and the acceptance of the world," said Giles.

This is where Behavior Incorporated stepped in to help.

"A lot of people don't realize that it is a journey, it's putting one foot in front of the other," said Maria Diane Spencer, a licensed mental health counselor for Behavior Incorporated.

Behavior Incorporated is a non-profit providing low-cost counseling for ex-offenders with a goal to reduce recidivism.

"If they don't have the proper tools and the proper support system and the proper ways to jump over the hurdles, then before you know it they are back into the system," said Spencer.

With almost 2 decades of service in the Big Bend, now Behavior Incorporated is taking services mobile with this new van. The vehicle will travel around the state, hosting a support group and services.

Executive Director, Rebecca Judd, said they want to expand the community of support they have created here.

"Many have gotten out and are successful citizens, those are the ones we want to come back, those are the ones I want to give the mic to and say share your story," said Judd.

Giles said that solidarity makes all the difference in getting back on your feet.

"Having people pour into my life that I never had before meant a lot to me," said Giles.

While some Behavior Incorporated members will be on the road, the agency said if you live in the Big Bend and are looking for help from this agency, counselors will also be here. They can also connect you with their partners including the Rise Center and Big Bend AFTER Reentry Coalition.

More information can be found by contacting Behavior Incorporated at 850-491-4713 or behavior.freeatlast@gmail.com

