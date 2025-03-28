HOME IMPROVEMENT: Urban League rehabs three homes for NW Tallahassee neighbors

The Tallahassee Urban League has been running its Rehabilitation Housing Project for more than 40 years.

They've rebuilt three homes in the heart of the Griffin Heights neighborhood.

More home ownership is coming to Tallahassee. I got to look at what's about to help the living situations for three neighbors in our area.

"We understand the importance of someone having a home, home ownership."

A positive change to living situations right in the heart of the Griffin Heights neighborhood.

Tallahassee Urban League President Curtis Taylor says the Rehabilitation Housing Project is being put to good use.

It's a program that the Urban League has run for more than 40 years. Now, three Tallahassee neighborhoods will be given the keys to their new homes this morning.

"This is a great day for the Tallahassee Urban League, great day for the City of Tallahassee."

Neighbors Lucious Givens, Lachanth Hall, and Homer Frailey will soon be living a reality.

Here's an up-close look at one of the three houses. They include three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It's a major upgrade from previous homes that were left standing here.

"These houses were beyond repair. Roof damage, flooring damage, termites, no heating, and air."

This five-to-six-month process to a bit work also. I spoke with owner of Williams Buildings and Inspections, Juan Williams, about what that work looked like.

"We take it from the demo process, we then take it all the way up to new construction to the end."

Williams says the houses have new appliances, new built-in codes, and air efficiency.

Meeting a need that neighbors would like every day, a new roof over their heads.

"I'm pretty sure the homeowner is excited but I'm excited for them!"

Since 1979, one-thousand homes have been rehabbed by the Tallahassee urban league.