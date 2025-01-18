Godby girls basketball brunch bringing the community together

On Saturday morning the Godby girls basketball team will host a brunch at 10AM.

It's a high school gospel brunch with a greater purpose.

Where a fundraiser for the girls' basketball team stretches far beyond the walls of the school.

The Godby girls' basketball team is hosting a gospel brunch this weekend. An event to help with funds for the program, but also to bring hope for the players and neighbors across the community.

"I just thank God through Jesus Christ, man. They get this opportunity to be part of such a phenomenal program here at Godby."

Warren Garrison is a Godby parent. Who has two kids who play basketball. He says this is his first time attending the Gospel Brunch.

"That is a fantastic opportunity for my kids to be able to flourish in an environment that's caring and for the community as well."

Godby head coach, Chelsea Johnson Muir, is a cougar alum and has been the head coach for 10 seasons.

She tells me there have been times fundraisers consisted of car washes and cookouts; but it wasn't until she witnessed a few of her players lose their life to gun violence years ago— Coach Johnson Muir decided to try and bring people together with gospel and food.

"I started to witness a lot of our young people that were getting involved in the wrong things. One of things you hate as an administrator or as a coach is to attend a funeral of one of your students that was left with so much promise. At that point I said I can't stand by; something must be done."

I checked the numbers for recent data. According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention— Youth 17 or younger accounted for 9.9

percent of arrests for violent crimes (including homicide) in 2022. That's something Coach Johnson Muir and parents want to avoid.

"You're not a stranger to hearing about these days, unfortunately but it's so refreshing. It's so sobering to know that there are people who wanna counter that gun violence."

"Our young men and women; they're normally in practices on Saturdays or in bed, so what great way to do this. They not only learn about life, but they also learn about unity and peace."

The Gospel brunch will take place at the school at 10 a.m. local leaders are also slated to attend. At Godby high school, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

