Leon County teens work towards financial empowerment in new literacy series

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Encouraging financial literacy for Leon County youth in our Northwest Tallahassee Neighborhood.

Since last spring the First Commerce Credit Union Foundation and Consulting Together Community Outreach have hosted a financial education series.

Since its launch the focus has been toward students from PACE Center for Girls, giving them the tools they need ahead of graduating.

"So, if we can start when they're younger and get the girls to feel more confident they can tackle anything that comes along when it comes to finances as they start their financial journey." says Financial Education Coordinator, Mandy Schnittker.

Throughout that time students were taught about budgeting, taxes as well as building a credit score.

Natalie Parrish, Founder of CTCO adds "What they've done throughout the year they actually received money for grades, they received money for attendance and so it kind of taught them how to save and that's how they were able to open their Certificate of Deposit today."

Next month, the series is scheduled to come to an end with a graduation ceremony celebrating the students success.