New proposal to crack down on graffiti and littering, would add more cameras to hold people accountable

Area leaders are working on a proposal that would install and rotate new cameras in and around graffiti hot spots in town.

These cameras will be connected to Leon County Sheriff's Office real time crime center to hold people accountable.

Watch the video to find out more about this effort and when you can expect to see changes in our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Work underway to crack down on littering and graffiti - like this - in our community.

Area leaders are working on a proposal to install cameras to hold people accountable.

We are looking into this effort and when we might see these changes in our area.

You might have seen graffiti driving by parts of town on walls like this one, part of Canterfield's Assisted Living Facility on East Tharpe Street.

"My maintenance guy spent like 3 hours more than once to try and scrub it off and it wouldn't come off," said Cherie Hart, Executive Director of Canterfield Assisted Living Facility.

A few months later, Hart said more graffiti appeared.

"It's vandalism, it's pretty much making a beautiful place look not as beautiful," said Hart. "It would be like someone painting pictures on your car, it's someone else's property."

Unsolicited graffiti is a problem Hart believes has gotten worse.

"Now our concern is our residents here to give them a quality of life and well that's part of it too, to keep it beautiful," said Hart.

That's why Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor, the Leon County Sheriff's Office, and the State Attorney's Office are working on a proposal to crack down on graffiti.

"The idea that we won't catch everybody but we're going to increase the chances of those people being caught," said Commissioner Minor, that is with the installation and rotation of new cameras around graffiti hot spots.

LCSO's real-time crime center would monitor the cameras, tackling littering in our community as well.

"People's private property shouldn't be defaced and our roads should be free from litter," said Minor. "Again, it's just a few people that are doing this. We want to catch them and hold them accountable."

Minor said the proposal will be submitted for consideration in the fiscal budget in the next few months.

What are some of those last-minute conversations you're having? Can you talk about them at all?"

"We're finalizing what the cost would be and how the implementation would work," said Minor. "For example, when we purchase the additional cameras, who's going to install those."

It's an idea that greatly appeals to Hart at Canterfield.

"I'm glad this is coming to light, to people's attention, so they can see, and all of us can work together to make it nice, keep it nice," said Hart.

Commissioner Minor said the focus on graffiti and littering is part of the County's strategic plan to boost quality of life for neighbors and help the environment. Minor added Commissioners will hold budget discussions over the next few months. In NW Tallahassee, MS, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

