Fatal crash on US 90 near Geddie Road claims the life of Tallahassee man

A fatal car crash occurred on US 90 at the intersection of Geddie Road.

A 2017 Gray Kia SUV collided with a 2018 Blue Chevy Sedan that was stopped at a red light.

The driver of the Kia SUV sustained critical injuries and later passed away in the emergency room.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a two-car crash leaves a 23-year-old Quincy man injured and a 74-year-old Tallahassee man dead.

It happened on US 90 near Geddie Road in Tallahassee.

According to FHP, A Kia was traveling on US 90 approaching the rear of a Chevy Sedan.

For reasons unknown at this time, the driver of the Kia did not stop.

The Kia rear-ended The Chevy Sedan, pushing it into the intersection.

The driver of the Chevy sedan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The outside westbound lane of US 90 is closed for safety and clean-up

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

