Creating an economic boom in Northwest Tallahassee

Wednesday afternoon, Tallahassee Commissioners vote on establishing a "Neighborhood First Collaborative Microenterprise Program (NFCMP).

Through the program, FAMU Florida Credit Union would administer funds for Griffin Heights businesses.

Watch the video above to hear from city officials and small business owners in Northwest Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Creating an economic boom usually comes after businesses are established and jobs are created. Under the city of Tallahassee's Microenterprise Program, they look to do just that in one of the neighborhoods we see every day.

In the heart of Northwest Tallahassee, there are Griffin Heights, Frenchtown, and many other well-known areas.

These areas consist of neighborhoods, but also a few small businesses.

"The difficulty is that most businesses in economically distressed communities are under-capitalized."

That's K. Lenoris Barber, a small business owner in Northwest Tallahassee. He tells me what it's like running a business on this side of town.

"Going into a business where you don't have a great deal of money for inventory, you barely can meet operating expenses; what it does is puts you in a position where you're too busy working in the business to be able be able to work on the business."

Neighbors like Barber would like to see the expansion of small businesses. That would not only help his business but would also enhance the neighborhood.

Now, the City of Tallahassee is fronting a strategic plan to bolster economic development in the Griffin Heights neighborhood.

Commissioner Curtis Richardson tells me about the Microenterprise Program. It's a system that will provide capital to existing businesses and startups.

"That's what it's all about. Investing in small businesses in those neighborhoods to be able to hire individuals and help the small business owners."

Wednesday's vote is to authorize the City Manager's office to negotiate and execute an agreement with Florida A&M Federal Credit Union to administer the program. It's a consent item, meaning it will likely pass unless a commissioner objects.

If approved, the city would provide $415,000 for the program. $20,000 will be for the educational component, $5,000 will be for promotion of the new program, and $390,000 will fund loans issued through FAMU FCU.

"I would've liked to have seen the program rolled out yesterday! I'm always inquiring on when we're going to get this thing done."

Barber says he's been wanting to see enhancements to his neighborhood for some time.

Commissioner Richardson explains one area where such enhancement is needed.

"Griffin Heights, of course, is considered a food desert," he says. A food desert is where at least one-third of people live more than a mile from a supermarket.

"We've been trying to get a grocery store located in that area that's convenient. That's the importance of having small businesses: to create jobs and revitalize those neighborhoods."

"We're looking forward to the day when that program rolls out so we can start more businesses in these communities."

