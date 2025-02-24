Community partnership to improve school staff lounges while boosting college student resumes

Envision Credit Union and FAMU School of Architecture and Engineering Technology are partnering to renovate select teacher lounges at local schools.

The collaboration will provide these students with volunteer experience, boost their resumes, celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, and give back to local teachers.

Watch the video to find out how you can nominate your school.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community coming full circle. FAMU students are giving back to current grade school students and faculty across our neighborhoods.

Students are volunteering to remodel some teacher lounges through a partnership with Envision Credit Union in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Community pulling together to help renovate student lounges in 5 Big Bend and South Georgia Schools, that's thanks to a partnership between Envision Credit Union and FAMU’s School of Architecture and Engineering Technology.

"We know how hard our educators work every day and they don’t get a lot of that alone time we know how busy the school day is and we really thought that would be a nice treat and something different to do," said Kelli Walter, VP of Community Development for Envision Credit Union.

Teachers can nominate their school to be considered for a Staff Lounge Makeover.

Its benefits stretch beyond just benefiting teachers.

"Get to work with the teachers who potentially could influence someone like me," said First Year Masters Student, Khamaria Turner. "When I was in high school, the reason I wanted to become an architect is because I met an architect through the program and it was because of my teacher who fought for us to have that program."

"You get to impact younger children, people that are actively growing in the community so to be able to influence with whatever they look to aspire to," said Anthony Freeman, another Architecture Masters student.

This collaboration is giving FAMU students a chance to give back while leveling up their resume with work experience.

How important is community service hours to the architecture program we have here?

"Community service hours are critical. We can teach students computer skills," said Dean of FAMU's School of Architecture and Engineering Technology, Andrew Chin. "We can teach students history, we can teach students discussions of theory. but the only way they’re really going to learn they are of service to their broader community is by doing it."

Chin said while volunteering isn’t required, it does help students stand out when applying for jobs post-education.

"Community service hours, I mean, they make the difference. It helps our students separate themselves from other students in other places," said Chin.

A study by the Corps Network found the chances of getting a job increase by 27% if someone has volunteering experience.

Chin said it is also something his students enjoy doing.

"Being able to have support in your community, being able to uplift those that are behind you, bring those up, kind of follow in your footsteps, or even do other things, is very important to maintain a community," said Freeman.

Envision Credit Union said teachers can nominate their school for a makeover on the Envision Credit Union website. They're asking you to submit the top 3 things you want to see changed in the lounge along with a description of why your school should win. The deadline for this application is March 2. This is for schools in Leon, Gadsden, Jackson, Thomas, and Decatur Counties.

