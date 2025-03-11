Tallahassee business owner set to compete in National Egg Cream Invitational

Greg Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits will be competing in this year’s National Egg Cream Competition held in Brooklyn this Sunday.

Cohen founded National Egg Cream Day, 13 years ago.

Watch the video to hear from the owner about how it felt to be selected for this year's competition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One local restaurant owner is gearing up to put his skills to the test in the Big Apple.

Greg Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits, will be competing in this year’s National Egg Cream Competition held in Brooklyn this Sunday.

Cohen, actually founded National Egg Cream Day 13 years ago which will fall on Saturday, March 15th.

To answer the question that many neighbors may have, what exactly is an egg cream?

"It was a drink a gentleman, who was in the Yiddish theater, wanted to have. He was working in Paris. He had just come back to New York City. And he wanted a, and I'm going to say it badly because I don't speak French, a chocolate et creme, chocolate and cream. The local soda fountain guy didn't know it and he made something new and he called it a chocolate egg creme, but in New York City, how are they going to pronounce that? I want a chocolate egg cream!"

Cohen went on to share how it felt to be selected to compete for this year’s competition.

"I want to win. I want to bring the trophy, the golden siphon, and a siphon is a seltzer bottle that squirts just like they deal with in the seltzer place in Brooklyn. And, I want to bring it back to Tallahassee."

Cohen hopes to bring the gold back home to the Capital City on Monday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

