Leon County community weighs in on property tax cut discussions

The reduction or elimination of property taxes have been big talking points this legislative session, spearheaded by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Leon County Property Appraiser and a local homeowner weigh in on these discussions and possible impacts to our community.

Watch the video to hear from these community members.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Property taxes have been top of mind for some top lawmakers these legislative session with plans to reduce and even eliminate property taxes. We're finding out how homeowners feel about this proposal and how it could impact our local community.

Governor Ron De Santis has been pushing for a property tax reduction or elimination this legislative session.

"We need a Florida First tax package that will reduce the number 1 tax that is hurting Floridians which is property tax," said the Governor in a video posted to this Facebook page.

Leon County resident, David West, has owned houses in Florida since 1991.

When faced with the prospect of there being a complete elimination of property taxes, what are your first thoughts?

"As someone who is rapidly approaching retirement," said West, "I would love not to have that hanging over my head, but I don't think it's realistic."

Why do you not think that?

"Because right now, it seems like we'd have to replace it with either an income tax or an increase in sales tax," said West.

However, West said it's frustrating that property tax is currently determined on the value of your home.

"What I would like to see is that a property tax is determined based on the purchase price of your home when you purchased it, and it remains the same throughout," said West.

We sat down with the Leon County Property Appraiser to discuss what an elimination of property taxes would look like for the county.

"Local government will not be able to provide services, so either they stop providing services or they find some other means to get money, and that means you're going to shift that tax burden," said Dr. Akin Akinyemi, the Leon County Property Appraiser.

If you look at this graphic, property taxes currently fund 57.8% of the budget.

Leon County Annual Report Leon County Budget from Annual Report

Dr. Akin Akinyemi said property taxes currently fund things like roads, public safety, and libraries.

"I'm all for lowering people's tax obligations, but I want to look for a more reasonable and just way to do it," said Akinyemi. "The state will find some other supplementary way, I'm sure, to plug the gap."

Akinyemi said this could be an increase in sales tax.

Akinyemi added that any changes to property taxes would have to go on the ballot in the 2026 election, where a supermajority of 60% would be needed to pass anything.

