SURPRISE: 6 Riley Elementary Kindergarten students awarded 1-year college scholarships

6 Riley Elementary School Kindergartners received 1-year college scholarships funded by the Tallahassee Chamber's Classroom Connection program.

These scholarships help provide an opportunity for Riley Elementary, a school that sits in the poorest zip code in the state of Florida: 32304

Six students at Riley Elementary have an extra reason to be excited about their future, that's because their first year of college is now guaranteed by scholarships supported by community partners.

On Thursday, college got a lot closer for these Riley Kindergartners Thursday.

"I’m really happy for my brother, since like, it was the last thing I expected, I thought it was an honor roll or something," said Alyson Bernales. Her brother received an award.

Six Riley families were awarded scholarships that will pay for the student’s first year of college.

The funding is thanks to the Tallahassee Chamber’s Classroom Connection program supported by community partners and the Leon County School Board, matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

While these students might be slightly too young to understand the gravity of this award now, their families definitely do.

"Some of the people just don’t go because they can’t and then this good opportunity of being able to go there is such a big thing," said Bernales.

College means just as much to Yolanda Triplett, and her granddaughter, Alayna.

"I’m first generation, and I started a little cycle in my family and so this is amazing for her," said Triplett. "[Alayna] absolutely loves school, she loves reading."

It's a value Triplett can’t wait for Alayna to continue loving in a long academic career.

"Sometimes you feel education is being downplayed a little bit and this right here just shows the importance we still need it," said Triplett.

These students will also be paired with a mentor who will help them reach that college milestone. These students were chosen based on academics, financial need, and teacher input.

