Headstone and historical designation for E. Lilyan Spencer: Tallahassee native, educator and tennis champion

A headstone and historical designation for E. Lilyan Spencer was revealed Friday by the Florida Civil Rights Museum.

Spencer was an educator and tennis champion who had laid in an unmarked grave since her death in 1957.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A career educator, activist, and national tennis champion born in Tallahassee was buried in an unmarked grave for over 60 years — until Friday.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Northwest Tallahassee neighborhood.

Learning about the life of E. Lilyan Spencer, the impact she had and how her memory will now live forever.

A headstone with the name Eldis Lilyan Spencer was placed at Oakland Cemetery Friday morning — 67 years after Spencer died.

She worked as a math teacher, athletic director, basketball coach and principal at what was then Bond Junior High School.

A few of her surviving family members — like grand nephew DeArmas Graham — say they only found out about her contributions a few months ago.

"So proud, my heart is full. My family, we really appreciate and thank all of you for everything you're doing."

Spencer's grand niece Demetra Graham Driskell is, coincidentally, an African-American history teacher.

She says she's going to make a necessary addition to her lesson plan.

"Now I'm going to include my great aunt. I mean, that's just crazy to me, I'm blown away, I really am. But yes, I will be adding her and I will speak proudly of her."

Spencer was also talented with a racket in hand, too.

She won the 1937 Southern Open — a national championship at a time when Black people were not allowed to compete at the highest level.

An inspiration for her great grand niece Imani Graham — who is now a professional tennis player herself.

"She really paved the way for young girls like me, growing up there wasn't many African-American tennis players, so seeing what she did in the 1930s, 40s, 50s — it's amazing to see."

The Florida Civil Rights Museum led the charge in getting the headstone placed — with support from city commissioners.

Museum founder Delaitre Hollinger says they're already working on honoring more remarkable figures in Tallahassee's Black history — a rich history to learn about.

"There might be another instance where someone who has made just as many contributions is in an unmarked grave. I'm sure we would not hesitate then either to make sure that we correct that."

This historical marker of Spencer and life's work will be placed at the corner of FAMU Way and Eugenia St. — near where Spencer grew up.

And one more honor for Ms. Spencer: The Florida Civil Rights Museum says Campbell St. will be designated in her honor — the street where she taught and led at Bond Elementary.

The designation will take effect March 3.

In Northwest Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo.

