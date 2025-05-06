Elder Care Services to host Best Friends Bistro, aims to break down stigmas surrounding dementia

Elder Care Services is hosting a new event, Best Friends Bistro, to provide an opportunity for clients to connect with the community.

Clients from Elder Day Stay can opt to be servers during the event, with a goal to provide purpose and give clients an opportunity to connect with the community.

Elder Care said the idea came from a cafe in Japan, they have put a Tallahassee twist on the project, and founded Best Friends Bistro

Watch the video to find out more about the concept and how it hopes to help seniors, especially those struggling with dementia.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping seniors age with dignity and breaking down some of the stigmas surrounding dementia.

Elder Care Services said dementia interferes with the lives of many seniors in Tallahassee and the Big Bend. The disease can cause them to lose their personality, humor, and happiness.

That's why Elder Care is launching a new initiative to help combat some of these symptoms.

Seniors are finding solace, comfort, and friendship at Elder Day Stay.

"I was sitting at home with the dog and we found out about this group," said senior Mary Parnell. Parnell added she's met some of her best friends here after moving to Tallahassee.

"I don't meet a stranger," said Parnell. "So it was very easy to come into this group and luckily they accepted me with open arms."

Her days are now full of conversation and activities — renewed socialization. It is a value that Elder Care said is crucial in aging - particularly those suffering with diseases like dementia.

"We often see that once somebody gets a diagnosis of dementia that they are really other-ed and kind of put aside, like they are not able to be useful or part of our society anymore, and we see this every day that that is absolutely not true," said Jocelyne Fliger, CEO of Elder Services.

That's why Elder Care is hosting a new event: Best Friend's Bistro.

Thursday, clients at Elder Day Stay will act as servers for a lunch served at Goodwood Musuem.

"It's a way for them to feel purposeful but also to stop siloing those with the disease and to stop othering them, and so we're all just getting along in society," said Fliger.

Socializing is something health experts say can help with declining physical health.

According to the CDC, social isolation increases your risk of dementia, heart disease, and stroke.

Fliger said it's all about promoting an aging-positive society

"We create a welcoming environment," said Fliger. "We welcome everybody, and so come as you are, and we're going to have a good time, and so they just make friends while they're here with us, which is wonderful."

Best Friends Bistro will take place on May 8th at 11am at the Goodwood Musuem Carriage House.

