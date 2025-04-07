VIDEO: 23 Florida Girl Scouts honored with prestigious Gold Award

23 Girl Scouts were honored with the Gold Award in Northwest Tallahassee.

Each Girl Scout has spent dozens of hours on their individual community service projects, working to tackle issues in North Florida.

Watch the video to get an inside look at the award ceremony.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

23 Girl Scouts from across North Florida were honored in Tallahassee with the Gold Award—the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

The Girl Scouts of Gateway Council held a ceremony at the FSU Alumni Center to recognize each scout's work on a project aimed at creating lasting change—from expanding STEM access to protecting the environment.

Emma Huntsman, one of this year's Gold Award recipients, spoke about her experiences as a Girl Scout and shared what she's most proud of in her journey to gold.

Emma Huntsman, Girl Scout and Gold Award Recipient - “Being a Girl Scout has taught me so much about leadership, about standing up and standing alone. It’s not very popular to be a Girl Scout in high school, and so you have to be secure in yourself and confident in yourself and proud of what you’re doing and why you’re doing it, and that’s how I feel about my Gold Award. I’m so proud of what I’ve done. I’m so happy to share it with all my friends. People are surprised to find out I’m a Girl Scout, but everyone is very kind because what you’re doing is impressive, and I really love what I’m doing and I’m so proud of what I’ve done and I’m happy to share it with the world.”

The Gold Award is earned by fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts nationwide. Leaders say this year's recipients showed exceptional leadership, dedication, and a passion for making a difference in their communities.

