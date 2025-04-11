BREAKING: Lori Paige's remains have been found nearly two years after she disappeared

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department announced on Friday, April 11th, that 12-year-old Lori Paige's remains have been found nearly two years after her disappearance. TPD says her father, 36-year-old Andrew Wiley, has been charged with her murder.

Lori first disappeared in June 2023. Below is a timeline:

June 3, 2023: Lori Paige was reported missing by her father, Andrew Wiley, and at that time, he claimed she left home with her backpack sometime in the night while he was at work.

Summer of 2023 to early 2024: Detectives’ pursuit of hundreds of leads across state lines. Lori is never located, and the story provided by Wiley begins to show inconsistencies

February 2, 2024: A phone is seized from Wiley’s residence. A forensic analysis uncovers questionable internet searches about remote areas with bodies of water in Alabama and Georgia, among other things.

March 2024: As more inconsistencies in Wiley's statements are identified and new information about his relationship with Lori emerges, detectives shift their focus more heavily toward Wiley.

Early 2024: Based on digital evidence, detectives begin searching a remote, brush-covered area of Thomas County, Georgia, known locally as a plantation. Multiple searches are conducted but yield no results.

April 5, 2025: Following a prescribed burn that cleared heavy brush in the area, detectives return to the plantation for another search. This time, they locate human remains.

April 2025: The remains are processed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and positively identified as those of Lori Paige.

Andrew Wiley faces second-degree murder charges.

Chief Lawrence Revell said, "This case has deeply impacted our community for nearly two years. Lori deserved a safe home and a full life. While today's arrest will never bring her back, it does bring us one step closer to justice."

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

LORI PAIGE REMAINS FOUND

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact TPD at 850-891-4200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD extends its sincere gratitude to the many officers, community members, and partner agencies who supported this case. Your efforts helped ensure that Lori Paige's story would not be forgotten.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Tallahassee Fire Department

Leon County Sheriff's Office

Leon County Schools - Safety & Security Office

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Thomas County (GA) Sheriff's Office

Nashville (TN) Police Department

Tampa Police Department

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Clay County Sheriff's Office

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)

Michelle McLaughlin - North Florida Search Team

Merrily Plantation - Georgia

Trisar K9 Search and Recovery

