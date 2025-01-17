Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center tracks increase in human trafficking caseload and community awareness

Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center said their caseload almost doubled in the last year, as they've seen human trafficking evolve through new methods.

They have also tracked an increase in community awareness. A result they are hoping to build on in 2025.

Watch the video to find out about the state of human trafficking from STAC's perspective and why they are focused on spreading awareness this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One organization helping victims of human trafficking says their caseload almost doubled in 2024.

Last year, we covered their work and how it helps educate our community about trafficking.

As STAC marks a decade of service this year, we're looking into the state of human trafficking from their perspective, why they believe education matters so much and some of their focuses for 2025.

Addressing human trafficking for Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center (STAC) begins with spreading awareness, that’s a message they’ve been carrying out for the last ten years as they mark a decade of service.

What is the state of human trafficking right now?

"We’ve been so surprised to see the numbers have almost doubled in terms of our case load," said Robin Hassler Thompson, Executive Director of STAC. She said in 2023, they helped about 30 people. In 2024, that number rose to 57.

Hassler Thompson said the need for housing is one of the newest vulnerabilities impacting the community.

"Telling them we’re either going to evict you or we’re going to take away the housing for your kids and you, unless you do what we say," said Hassler Thompson.

Is that the main vulnerability you’re seeing being exploited right now? "You know it’s really across the board, economic, I would say any kind of economic need, economic insecurity, jobs, healthcare," said Hassler Thompson.

That’s why trafficking survivor, Sameer Jain said it’s critical for people to stay up to date with how trafficking is changing.

"It’s not old school like chains, cuffs," said Jain. "No it’s totally different, so just change your perception, that’s what I’d urge our community to do."

In February 2024, we told you about a traveling mural artist Nipa Eason created to incite these conversations in Leon County and our rural communities.

STAC plans to grow this outreach even more this year.

"Having something tangible and specific because human trafficking is so big and it’s a challenging concept to talk about it," said Eason, " a lot of times people don’t even know fully what it means and how it relates to them."

What is so important that we all take a stake in this issue?

"It’s so important that we take a stake because we, ourselves, have the power to stop it, human trafficking, to end human trafficking, to hold traffickers accountable, to catch the bad guys, to work with law enforcement," said Hassler Thompson.

January is also Human Trafficking Awareness Month. STAC has a range of upcoming events including a community conversation on January 30 and their fundraiser Imagine Freedom event on January 28. More information about these events can be found online.

