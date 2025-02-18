Joy Squad Celebrates National Random Acts of Kindness Day for the 3rd year in a row

Monday marked Joy Squad's third year participating in National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Over 50 businesses in the Big Bend participated this year.

Watch the video to hear from the owner of Red Elephant Pizza & Grill has he shares the value of being involved for this time of the year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Members of the joy squad canvassed across the Big Bend to brighten neighbors' spirits.

This was all part of Monday's National Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Members passed out goodies from 50 local businesses who pitched in to help.

That included Red Elephant Pizza.

The restaurant's owner shares "Treating your neighbors with respect. We try to show that hospitality in our restaurant every day with our employees, with our guests, you know, with your family. Just showing love every day. It's a tough world out there sometimes, so just every day treating the world with love and care."

Founder Lee Collier says she hopes more partnerships like this will lead to bigger and better events in the future