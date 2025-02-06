Tallahassee Celebrates Black History Month with a new exhibit

The city of Tallahassee has opened a new exhibit at its John G. Riley Center/Museum.

The theme is The Civil War and Reconstruction era.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors about the John G. Riley Museum's new expansion.

Celebrating Black history in Tallahassee.

I’m Terry Gilliam your Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

The John G. Riley Museum is set to open a new exhibit for African American history and culture. I see how neighbors feel about the expansion.

"It's very important. Especially for this younger generation to know where their ancestors came from and where we're going in the future."

Lachanthia Hall has lived in Tallahassee for some time. She tells me how important it is to celebrate Black History Month where she lives.

Hall says her uncle, Seth Gaines, was the first Black bus driver in Tallahassee. Black History is close to her heart.

"Celebrate the past as we as the future!"

The city of Tallahassee is also celebrating Black History's past and future. They announced the opening of a new exhibit at its John G. Riley Center/Museum.

The theme is The Civil War and Reconstruction era, and the show will run through 2025. It's part of a four-part, four-year series that depicts the lives Black people in Tallahassee.

In a statement by the Riley Museum executive director, Dr. Aron L. Myers, he says in part quote— "The exhibition offers a comprehensive narrative of resistance, resilience, and success against all odds."

Another neighbor that I caught up with agrees with that statement.

"For the city of Tallahassee to come along and acknowledge the contributions that Mr. Riley had provided to this city way before a lot of us were born, is a testament that they truly believe in Black History and it's a part of American history."

The exhibit begins in the museum's visitor center, with Tallahassee during the Civil Rights era, and ends in the historic Riley house next door.

"Remembering something old tells us that we've come a long way."

Coming a long way in Black history, it's neighbors like Hall who say there's still a way to go."

"We still have a long way to go and I'm grateful for whatever work they're doing here in Tallahassee."

The museum is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for guided tours. In Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.