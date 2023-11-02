1
Downtown Tallahassee
Downtown Tallahassee
City of Tallahassee Attorney intends to resign
Channing Frampton
5:35 PM, Nov 02, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Florida appellate court mulls effort to redraw state's congressional districts
Forrest Saunders
6:20 PM, Oct 31, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Florida Space Exploration Monument planned for Tallahassee
WTXL Digital Staff
2:04 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Florida congressional delegation split on new House speaker Mike Johnson
Forrest Saunders
5:44 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Politics
State Rep. Fine withdraws presidential support for DeSantis, backs Trump
Forrest Saunders
5:51 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
PHOTOS: TMH shares NICU baby Halloween costumes
Channing Frampton
11:14 AM, Oct 24, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
NEW: Jury seated for trial of Charlie Adelson
Kendall Brandt
11:20 AM, Oct 23, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Governor DeSantis' office working on a legislative special session on Israel
Forrest Saunders
11:48 AM, Oct 20, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
VIDEO: Charlie Adelson's murder trial set to begin Monday; what to expect
Kendall Brandt
11:14 AM, Oct 20, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
NAACP reacts to the dismissal of charges against Tallahassee woman
WTXL Digital Staff
3:31 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee leaders update community on gun violence and strategies to stop it
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:33 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Area law enforcement stepping up patrols as Israel-Hamas War rages on
Channing Frampton
1:54 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee women transforming city landmarks; ready to open for business soon
Ava Van Valen
6:05 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson's parents must answer questions before their son's murder trial
Kendall Brandt
4:01 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
FIRST LOOK: 'Hayward House' to replace Andrew's Downtown in Tallahassee
Channing Frampton
10:28 AM, Oct 12, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Leon County leaders seeking conversation with City to review Blueprint
Maya Sargent
6:58 AM, Oct 11, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
IT'S OFFICIAL: Leon County leaders vote to host FHSAA Football Championship
Maya Sargent
6:05 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
NAACP calls for clarity in voter laws following Tallahassee woman’s arrest
WTXL Digital Staff
3:37 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Minority local business owners discuss setbacks in the capital
Maya Sargent
7:09 PM, Oct 04, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Here are the new laws beginning Oct. 1 in Florida
Forrest Saunders
6:22 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Tallahassee's Citizens Police Review Board can meet after almost one year
Kendall Brandt
5:47 PM, Sep 28, 2023
Local News
Tallahassee City Commission votes to increase millage rate, raising taxes
8:02 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Local News
Tallahassee commissioners appoint new members to Citizens Police Review Board
8:00 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Neighbors ask questions about future of Tallahassee City Charter
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:46 PM, Sep 27, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Man accused of killing 2 people in Tallahassee sentenced to life in prison
Kendall Brandt
10:26 AM, Sep 22, 2023
Florida News
Arrest warrant issued for former Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO
WTXL Digital Staff
11:01 AM, Sep 21, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
No deal reached for Tallahassee firefighter's union
Kendall Brandt
6:41 PM, Sep 20, 2023
Homepage
Nation's first all-virtual civil rights museum launches in Tallahassee
Terry Gilliam Jr.
4:11 PM, Sep 14, 2023
Homepage
'One Week Boutique' opens in Tallahassee
Terry Gilliam Jr.
6:29 PM, Sep 13, 2023
Homepage
Florida abortion rights at stake
CURT ANDERSON Associated Press
11:18 AM, Sep 08, 2023
Homepage
Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in honor of Jimmy Buffett
WTXL Digital Staff
5:09 PM, Sep 07, 2023
Homepage
WATCH NOW: Charlie Adelson trial will move forward
7:50 PM, Aug 25, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
WHAT WOULD YOU DO? Tallahassee leaders seeking solutions for gun violence
5:14 PM, Aug 24, 2023
Homepage
Community policing costs to be discussed
Channing Frampton
12:55 PM, Aug 24, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
Frenchtown Marketplace is Back!
4:32 PM, Aug 18, 2023
Downtown Tallahassee
"Breathing life into an iconic landmark"; New additions to Downtown Tallahassee
6:05 PM, Aug 17, 2023
