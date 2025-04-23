Students rally for more gun control at the steps of the Capitol following FSU campus shooting

Students walked from Westcott Fountain to the Capitol Wednesday calling for gun reform following the recent FSU campus shooting.

Students Demand Action led the march, joined by students who remain frightened and angry following the shooting.

Watch the video to hear from students about why they attended Wednesday's march and why they want to see change.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students calling for more change Wednesday, almost a week after the Florida State University campus shooting. These students asking for stricter gun laws, for many of them it’s a fight they’ve been in for years.

A push for safety many FSU students tell they've been calling for, for years.

"My brother was a freshman at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and he was in the building and he was marched out over his friends bodies," said FSU student, Ethan Leavy, said gun violence has threatened his family one too many times

"Being through this one is already enough, so I'm just wondering when is enough going to be enough and when are we going to do something about it," said Leavy.

To try and ignite some change, Leavy walked from Westcott Fountain to the Capitol Wednesday, alongside dozens of his peers calling for change.

That's following last Thursday's campus shooting, leaving students scared, confused

"I had a stapler in one hand, terrified that I would freeze up the second someone opened the door," said student Sabrina Staab.

Now, students Staab are angry and they want to see gun laws re-evaluated

"The age needs to go up, there needs to be a mental health evaluation, and there just needs to be a lot more security and regulations," said Staab.

While these students wait for lawmaker response, with session scheduled to end in under 2 weeks, they said they'll be relying on their FSU and Tallahassee community to carry them through.

"FSU Strong, Parkland Strong, everyone strong, and we're going to get through this," said Leavy.

Students also spoke with lawmakers Wednesday about some of their requests for more legislation around gun control.

