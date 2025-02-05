50-50-1 social movement sparks protest in downtown Tallahassee against federal immigration policy

The 50-50-1 social movement led to yet another protest on the steps of the historic Capitol Museum on Wednesday. — the third protest in one week.

Neighbors protested President Donald Trump's policies on immigration and DEI measures.

Watch now to hear from one organizer of the event and one participant.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local voices against national policy are not getting any quieter.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the downtown Tallahassee neighborhood.

Where hundreds of neighbors are once again on the steps of the historic Capitol Museum with something to say.

I'm taking a look at what the short and long-term goals of this group are — and how these gatherings contribute to them.

Wednesday's protest was organized by Sunrise Tallahassee, a climate action group.

It's the third gathering in front of the Capitol building this week.

Neighbors I spoke with say the focus on Wednesday was federal policy like immigration enforcement and Project 2025.

Erin Shea says she believes that staying quiet is not an option.

"I think a lot of people are very "I'm not political, I'm not a part of this, I think it's too much." Anyone that is silent in it and pretending like it's not happening, I feel like you're helping them."

Last week I told you about the Florida Highway Patrol assisting federal agencies in deporting suspected undocumented immigrants.

FHP also announced the arrest of suspected Venezuelan gang members Monday.

Sunrise Tallahassee hub coordinator Madalyn Propst says these neighbors are fighting for the rights of all people in the country — regardless of immigration status.

"We are here because we need to stand up for the communities that are being targeted under the Trump administration."

Propst says she was encouraged by the wide variety of demographics in attendance Wednesday.

People of all ages and backgrounds with an interest in pushing for change.

"Getting all these wonderful people involved in local organizations so that they can get involved in their community and really see change in their community, however big or small that may be."

Propst says the progress these neighbors want to see, starts with demonstrations like these.

And then it advances to contacting elected officials with concerns — and eventually to voting in the 2026 midterm elections.

In downtown Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27,.

