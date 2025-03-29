ROAD CLOSURES: Springtime Tallahassee brings thousands of visitors to Capital City

Springtime Tallahassee Road Closures:

For the Music Festival on Friday, March 28:

Duval Street at Madison Street – Northbound will be blocked completely at 5:30 a.m. State employees will be allowed access to parking garages.

W. Pensacola Street at Duval Street will have one lane open for westbound traffic from 5:30-9 a.m. At 9 a.m., there will be no more westbound traffic until after the concert.

Adams and Jefferson streets – Westbound will be blocked completely at 9 a.m. Access to the Capitol complex gate (under Waller Park) will be allowed through.

For the Springtime 5K/10K and Parade Staging on Saturday, March 29: The staging area for parade floats will close at 6:30 a.m. and reopen at the conclusion of the parade (approximately 12:30 p.m.)

•N. Monroe Street at Seventh Avenue – Southbound will be blocked completely all the way to Brevard Street.

•Brevard Street at Adams Street – No eastbound

•Brevard Street at Calhoun Street – No westbound

•Third Avenue at Adams Street – No eastbound

•Fourth Avenue at Adams Street – No eastbound

•Third Avenue at Thomasville Road – No westbound

•Fifth Avenue at Thomasville Road – No westbound

•N. Monroe Street / Sixth Avenue – No southbound or eastbound

•Fifth Avenue at Adams Street – No eastbound

Franklin Blvd. will close for the 5K/10Kk from Tennessee Street to Lafayette Street from 7:30-9 a.m. then re-open for traffic diversion from Apalachee Pkwy.

The parade route will close at 9:15 a.m. and reopen at the conclusion of the parade (approximately 12:30 p.m.) on Saturday, March 29:

Monroe Street at Georgia/Carolina/Virginia streets will be closed for no eastbound or westbound traffic.

Monroe Street from W. Tennessee Street to Gaines Street will be closed for all traffic, including all cross streets.

Tennessee Street will be closed from Calhoun Street to Adams Street. Apalachee Parkway at Franklin Avenue – No westbound

Closures for the Jubilee in the Park will begin at 6:30 a.m. and remain until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 29:

Duval Street from Pensacola Street to Park Avenue

Park Avenue (east and west) from Duval Street to Monroe Street

College Avenue from Duval Street to Monroe Street

Jefferson Street from Adams Street to Monroe Street

Springtime Tallahassee has returned for its 57th year, it will result inseveral road closures you'll want to know about this weekend.

The festival estimates about 20,000 visitors and about $6 million in economic impact will come to the region.

Watch now to see which roads are closed and why it excites neighbors and local businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Springtime Tallahassee is back for its 57th year, making for a busy weekend in the Capital City.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the downtown Tallahassee neighborhood.

Learning how important this weekend is for local vendors and why neighbors have been looking forward to it.

First, if you're planning to come out or drive in the area, here are some road closures to know about.

Take a look at this detour map for reference.

Starting at 6:30 a.m. Sat., Monroe St. will be blocked completely from Gaines S.t to Brevard St.

Several streets on either side of Monroe will also be closed.

Tennessee St. will be closed from Calhoun St. to Adams St.

Those roads will open after the parade.

But Duval St., Park Ave., College Ave., and Jefferson St. will all remain closed until 6 p.m. Sat.

The festivities will feature several local vendors — including plenty of food options.

"These are our famous turkey legs."

Yolanda Lawyer-Mutch says Springtime is one the largest events for her family's catering business.

"Today and tomorrow, we're probably going to get hundreds of customers. Three, four hundred tonight. Just tonight alone. We love coming out here, we love seeing the people, we love talking to everyone, seeing people that we haven't seen in a little while.

And for neighbors like Grace Booth, she comes back every year for the live concert and block party.

"This is my fourth time I think coming back. I love the free music. I'm a country girl, love the free music. Excited to listen to "Tequila Makes Your Clothes Fall Off"."

The Springtime Tallahassee Jubilee in the Park will start at 9 am Saturday. The parade will get rolling at 10:30.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

