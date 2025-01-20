Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis issues state of emergency ahead of wintry weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency.

The move comes ahead of the threat of wintry weather.

Good afternoon y'all. Here's the 5pm Update on the upcoming winter storm. Changes: Snowfall amounts have increased and the entire forecast area now under a winter storm warning. Precipitation now forecast to arrive a few hours earlier than previously forecast. #FLwx #ALwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/TuFoN1oI0Y — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 20, 2025

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Western Florida Panhandle, with additional extensions eastward along the I-10 corridor.

"I designate the Director of the Division of Emergency Management ("Director") as the State Coordinating Officer for the duration of this emergency and direct him to execute the State's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan· and other response, recovery, and mitigation plans necessary to cope with the emergency," the Executive order outlines.

Georgia's Governor, Brian Kemp issued a similar state of emergency for 128 counties.

