Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Tallahassee

Actions

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis issues state of emergency ahead of wintry weather

desantis.png
File
desantis.png
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency.
The move comes ahead of the threat of wintry weather.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Western Florida Panhandle, with additional extensions eastward along the I-10 corridor.

"I designate the Director of the Division of Emergency Management ("Director") as the State Coordinating Officer for the duration of this emergency and direct him to execute the State's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan· and other response, recovery, and mitigation plans necessary to cope with the emergency," the Executive order outlines.

CLICK HERE
Georgia's Governor, Brian Kemp issued a similar state of emergency for 128 counties.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood