Foster children find forever homes at adoption event in Tallahassee

Wednesday afternoon Leon County's 2nd Judicial Circuit hosted their Valentine's Day themed adoption event.

Friends and families even poured into the courtroom in support as children were released to their forever home.

Watch the video to hear from a parent as she describes her journey leading up until this point.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"He's just a hyper young man just like normal boys and he's a happy kid." said Brittney Stokes describing her 4-year-old son Kyson.

Over in Downtown Tallahassee, Valentine's Day came early for some families.

Leon County's 2nd judicial circuit hosted their Home is Where the Heart Is adoption event.

Friends and families even poured into the courtroom in support as children were released to their forever home.

Britney Stokes was one of the parents from today's event.

She shares with ABC 27 what the journey was like up until Wednesday with Kyson by her side.

"The first time I laid eyes on Kyson was when he first came out the womb, and ever since then it's just been a journey for me and him. We grow together."

Stokes adds, for any parents that may be in the process of adoption, that patience is key, but once it's said and done, you may end up the happiest you've ever been.