JUST BREATHE: Men's mental health panel to be held in Downtown Tallahassee

According to the CDC, Mental health talks can help destigmatize mental health, increase access to resources, and empower individuals to prioritize their well-being.

A Men's Mental Health Check-In will be held Saturday at the Challenger Learning Center, 9am to noon.

Watch the video above to see what group leaders with the Tallahassee Trainers Foundation are saying about the need for the panel.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Paying attention to mental health is important to neighbors where we live. Now Neighbors are coming together to check on one another, and their state of mind.

“The last couple days has been quite traumatic.”

James West has had a heavy last couple of days, like many others in Tallahassee. He was on the FSU campus when a shooter killed two people and injured six others.

“Mental health is one of the most important things right now,” he says.

This weekend a mental health panel returns to Tallahassee, this time in the Downtown neighborhood at the Challenger Learning Center.

The Men's Mental Health Check-In is sponsored by JoEllen’s restaurant and created by the Tallahassee Trainers Foundation. It was already in the works but group leaders say now is the time.

Kelvin Frazier, President Tallahassee Trainers Foundation: “We need our safe space. We need a space where we can be ourselves and just speak to one another, uplift one another, encourage one another no matter what we’re going through in life.”

“Standing room. Standing room only, It’s 128 seats but I want I want us to have at least 150 people here. It’s necessary, we’re hurting as a community and what I want them to get is not just some type of healing but more so a connection.”

Kevin Warren is CEO of We are All We Need INC., another partner for the Men's Mental Health Check-In. He says a connection is the most important thing to focus on, and guys like West adds something else as well.

“Just breathe. That’s one of the biggest things, just breathe. It’s going to be okay.”

The panel will be held at the Challenger learning center from 9am to noon. Other panelists include former NFL coach Ron Dugans, FAMU professor, Tyrone McGriff, and more.