"I will love Tati Forever"

Over 100 neighbors paid tribute to Tatiyana Gushiniere-Richardson.

She died in a car crash last week.

Watch the video above to hear from family members and those close to Tatiyana.

Heartbreak in Tallahassee with the death of a 17-year-old love by so many in this community.

I'm Terry Gilliam near downtown.

Friends, and family will gather to remember Tatiyana Gushiniere-Richardson, here at Cascades Park.

"She was amazing, she was not only beautiful but smart and kind and generous. She was just a wonderful person."

Dominique Moore says she joined a club that no mother wants to join. A club of parents that have lost a child.

Her child, Tatiyana, died in a crash last week. She was 17-years-old.

Her family says she was driving home from work when it happened.

Florida Highway Patrol says she ran off the road on Woodville Highway and hit a tree.

Tatiyana was formerly a Rickards High School cheerleader. She obtained her GED at age 16. She planned to attend college at Florida A&M University.

"I will love Tatiyana forever," said Moore.

I spoke with others who knew her well.

"Tatiyana was definitely a firecracker. She was someone that you could turn and look at and bust out laughing at any time. She was encouraging and someone you could depend on," said Rickards cheer coach, Johnitta Wells.

Wells was among the many that came out to Wednesday's candlelight vigil.

Over 100 neighbors young and old filled the park. They shared moments with Tatiyana's family and spoke words of remembrance.

"Just to hear people say these kind words about her, guess what, they're true. That's the good part, they're not made-up words, it's exciting to hear that."

Words that will help paint the picture of Tatiyana's life forever.

"A huge presence in me and my family's life."

The family says Tatiyana’s funeral will be on Saturday, March 22nd at the Philadelphia Primitive Baptist Church at 11 A.M. IN Tallahassee, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.