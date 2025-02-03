Local groups provide support for immigrants amid nationwide deportations

The office of Rambana & Ricci P.L.L.C. is offering free, notarized Powers of Attorney to immigrants.

Sunday neighbors protested outside the Florida Capitol to advocate for immigrant rights with plans for a bigger demonstration on Monday.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about the impacts of local and nationwide deportations.

With mass deportations happening across the country, many neighbors in our local Hispanic community say they fear for their rights. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood. I'm finding out what resources are available to immigrants during these uncertain times.

'United Latinos will never be defeated'— one of many chants among even more screams and honks that echoed throughout Downtown Tallahassee Sunday afternoon.

The protest lined outside the Capitol was not formed by an organization, but rather an organic desire amongst dozens of neighbors, their children and friends to share their message:

Monserratt Juarez, Neighbor - "We're a big part of this country, a huge part.."

Regina Cardona, Neighbor - "If we were criminals, we wouldn't be working."

It comes as immigration policies tighten and mass deportations surge across the nation.

Elizabeth Ricci, Immigration Attorney with Rambana & Ricci - "People are worried that the protections that they do have are going to be revoked."

Local Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Ricci says neighbors should know that the current focus is on immigrants with previous deportation orders and very serious criminal histories.

Still, many in the Hispanic community don't buy it.

One sign reads, 'I scream for those who are scared to.'

James Garcia, Neighbor - "Everybody's out here scared. They don't want to drive to work. You know, they're scared to come out of the house, because they just can't live their regular life day to day."

Fear of the unknown is why Ricci's law office, Rambana & Ricci, is offering immigrants free, notarized Powers of Attorney.

These legal documents allow you to appoint someone to take action on things like your property, accounts or children should you end up in a situation where you cannot do so yourself.

Ricci - "We just want people to know that they have one level of protection that they can take now before emotions are high and there's confusion and chaos, if that even happens, right? This is just a precautionary measure."

Neighbors say their efforts continue into Monday, as a majority of Latinos have vowed to not work nor send their children to school to demonstrate the broader impact immigrants have on everyone's lives.

Juarez - "That's going to put a big perspective on what we make of this country. You know, agriculture, labor, education, like we make a huge part of this country. We're willing to work. We're willing to get our hands dirty, things that other people aren't willing to do, you know."

You can contact the Rambana & Ricci law office at 850-224-4529. They are setting up these free appointments on Tuesdays.

In Downtown Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.


